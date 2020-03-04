Memphis heavy hitter Young Dolph and his protege Key Glock continue to promote their 2019 joint album Dum And Dummer even eight months after its initial release. The duo’s latest promotional effort is the international video for “1 Hell Of A Life,” which finds the two Memphians 4,531 miles from home cutting up in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

While there, they go cruising with a boat full of of honeys on the Amstel River, share a late-night dinner at a local restaurant, and hit the stage for a packed-out show. The track’s producer Bandplay also makes an appearance, toting his guitar and playing over the intro before the festivities begin in earnest.

Dolph and Glock have been releasing a steady diet of videos in support of Dum and Dummer, even as Key Glock followed up with a solo project of his own. In August of last year, they shared the surreal video for “Water On Water,” then a month later, followed up with “Back To Back.” Glock, meanwhile, recently released Yellow Tape, which notably saw the 22-year-old rapper striking out on his own almost literally, with a 16-song tracklist featuring no guest verses. Check out Uproxx’s interview with Key Glock explaining why here.

Watch Young Dolph and Key Glock’s “1 Hell of a Life” video above.

Dum And Dummer is out now on Paper Route / EMPIRE. Get it here.