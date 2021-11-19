Young Dolph’s Partner Mia Jaye Mourns His Death In A Touching Post

In the wake of Young Dolph’s murder on Wednesday this week, expressions of mourning and condolences have poured in on social media from both Dolph’s peers and his biggest fans. On Thursday night, his partner Mia Jaye posted a response on Instagram thanking supporters and expressing her own grief at his sudden loss.

“Thank you to everyone for all of your prayers, love, support, calls, messages,” she wrote on an Instagram Story. “I may not see them all but when my eyes are not full of tears, I catch a few. Nonetheless, all the genuine positive vibes, energy and prayers are welcome… because Lord knows I need them.”

In another post, she wondered, “How am I going to tell my babies that daddy is never coming home?” The question accompanied a video of Dolph helping the couple’s daughter — one of two children — do situps, showing how much of a family man he really was, even though longtime fans already knew. Previously, he’d suggested the reason behind his planned (and oft-delayed) retirement was to stay home and play with his kids all day.

Dolph was killed Wednesday in a shooting at a local bakery he frequented. Two men drove up and opened fire — one with an automatic weapon — killing him at the scene. Memphis police continue to investigate, and despite shutting down rival rapper Yo Gotti’s restaurant as a precaution, have yet to announce suspects or arrests. Meanwhile, a man was shot near a vigil being held for the hometown hero, leading to a separate arrest.