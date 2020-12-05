Young MA proved herself a talented MC well before she first arrived on the scene with her first mixtape Herstory back in 2017. Ever since, she’s been perfecting her flow through her 22-track debut LP, an EP, and a handful of singles. But despite her success, Young MA has also dealt with the occasional run-in with police. Per a report, Young MA was recently arrested and charged with reckless driving.

According to a report from TheShadeRoom, Young MA was arrested for reckless driving around 3 a.m. on Friday morning. Apparently, the rapper was apprehended and charged but has reportedly since been released.

The report mentions that Young MA has yet to confirm the arrest. However, TheShadeRoom seems to think she addressed the situation when she posted an Instagram photo Friday which shows her sipping on a drink and flipping the bird.

In other Young MA news, the rapper has released a handful of projects this year. This week, the rapper appeared on Pornhub’s Christmas mixtape XXXMas where she delivered a song titled “Stuff Our Stockings Santa.”

Before that, Young MA tapped Eminem to kick off her Always Me Radio show. The two discussed Young MA’s 2020 EP Red Flu, where he admitted to being on his third listen-through of the project. “I’m still catching [bars]… When you get your punchlines or however your writing process is, you can always tell somebody who has studied the game and who is a student of it… Your punchlines don’t sound like setups. They sound like punchline after punchline after punchline. That requires a lot of skill and a lot of thought.”