Atlanta rapper Young Nudy has been on the rise over the past couple of years after dropping well-received projects such as the Sli’merre mixtape with Pi’erre Bourne, and his albums Anyways, Dr. Ev4l, and Rich Shooter. Most recently, he reunited with Bourne for EA Monster and featured on Metro Boomin’s star-studded new album Heroes & Villains alongside his cousin 21 Savage, raising his profile considerably in 2022. So, it’s understandable that fans are hungry for more new music from Nudy; however, someone went to more extreme lengths to get it, resulting in the leak of over 100 songs from Nudy and fellow Atlanta rappers like 21, Gunna, and Young Thug. Obviously, Nudy was not happy with the culprit.

“I don’t know if y’all know, I’m not like other rappers,” he responded in a video posted on his social media. “I’m 100 percent finna take my time out to find out 100 percent who exactly is leaking my music. And I’m 100 percent gonna pull up at whatever studio it is and I’m 100 percent gon’ beat your ass, on my mama.”

young nudy's response to leakers recently leaking 172 of his songs pic.twitter.com/oEDi0I7EO8 — f⌖ (@ohfold) December 7, 2022

Considering the leak was mostly Atlanta-based artists, the going theory is that the leaker(s) had access to a recording studio frequented by the above names and likely made off with a hard drive containing the tracks (sort of the downside of digital audio recording. It’s way harder to steal tapes). It’s also possible that the hard drive was mislaid or even stolen when an engineer took it home for legitimate reasons.

Let’s hope that, for once, the police find the leakers and bring them to justice before Nudy does anything that could land him in jail. We want to see him flourish, not get caught up over some nonsense.