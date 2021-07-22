Young Nudy jumpstarted his rap career back in 2016 with the release of Slimeball and quickly found success by frequently dropping work. The next year he garnered more attention with Slimeball 2 and Nudy Land, and he soon found himself one of hip-hop’s hottest acts. He’s maintained his level of consistency, dropping a total of five projects since 2018, his latest being May’s Dr. Ev4l. And he’s already dropping another one.

The rapper took to his social media pages to reveal that his upcoming full-length effort, Rich Shooter, is locked in for an August 4 release date. It marks the third time in Nudy’s career that he’s dropped multiple projects in a year. Potential features for the project have yet to be revealed, but he’s already announced his Dr. Ev4l Vs. Rich Shooter Tour, during which he’ll visit ten cities, beginning with Houston, Texas on August 6 and ending with Boston, Massachusetts on August 21.

All of this comes after an impressive 2020, which boasted singles like “All White,” “Never,” and “Vice City,” all which helped bring the rapper more attention. On a more recent note, Nudy has shared videos for tracks off Dr. Ev4l that include“2Face” with G Herbo and its title track.

You can view Nudy’s tweet announcing Rich Shooter above.