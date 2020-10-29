Ever since the rise of COVID-19, recording artists have had to step their music video game up, utilizing technology to make up for the dearth of in-person film crews and viable venues for shoots. Atlanta rapper Young Nudy joins the ranks of those artists with his latest release. Nudy’s video game-inspired video for “Vice City” sees CGI avatars of the Atlanta rapper and the song’s producer Metro Boomin making menacing overtures with automatic weapons and banging away of a grand piano.

Nudy was on the cusp of a breakout year before the pandemic took hold. After receiving his first-ever platinum plaque for his participation in Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III compilation, Nudy followed up with his Anyways mixtape in February, setting himself up for some major moves. And while his “Attitude” collaboration from fellow ATLien Deante Hitchcock’s debut album certainly helped increase his buzz, things seemed to have slowed down as a result of the entertainment shutdown.

But in recent weeks, Nudy roared back with a vengeance, dropping “Never” and “All White,” which have preceded his upcoming album Nudy Land 2. He’s once again picking up momentum headed into the fourth quarter of 2020 and another new year, which just might be the one that he gets to declare his.

Watch the “Vice City” video above.