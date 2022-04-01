Atlanta Police Make An Arrest In The Bowling Alley Shooting That Killed Young Thug’s Child’s Mother

Last month, a 31-year-old woman who was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Atlanta was identified as LaKevia Jackson, the mother of rapper Young Thug‘s oldest child. Today, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Atlanta police working with US Marshals arrested 25-year-old Joshua Fleetwood, charging him with felony murder, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jackson was attending her best friend’s birthday party at the bowling alley on March 17 and was allegedly shot by Fleetwood while leaving the venue after an argument over a bowling ball. Jackson’s 14-year-old, Kyvion Jackson, is Young Thug’s oldest child, conceived when they were living in the same apartment complex before his rap career took off. Jackson’s mother, Sherina Jackson, told CBS 46, “I didn’t know that was going to be the last time I talked to my baby. I could hear her over the phone crying and screaming then her best friend said, ‘She’s not breathing!’ … I lost my baby all over a bowling ball.”

Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, an APD homicide commander, made a video statement regarding the arrest, saying, “This was a relentless investigation in which we worked through the night and into the next day in trying to gather all the facts and circumstances regarding the investigation.”

Update on 1959 Metropolitan Parkway Homicide Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators have made an arrest in the March 17, 2022 murder of Lakevia Jackson. https://t.co/JNHl4EP58m pic.twitter.com/pr5mgMaqPa — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) April 1, 2022

Young Thug, who has been executive producing his YSL artist T-Shyne’s newly released project Confetti Nights, has not commented on the shooting or the arrest.