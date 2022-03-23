T-Shyne Shares The Tracklist For His Kevin Durant-Produced Album, ‘Confetti Nights’

Young Thug‘s YSL Records artist T-Shyne drops his debut album Confetti Nights in two weeks, on April 1, but first, the New York rapper has shared the tracklist for the Kevin Durant-produced project. Coming in at 15 tracks, the album might be something of a departure for YSL Records, which is made up primarily of Thugger’s fellow ATLiens, but it manages to stay relatively close to home with its impressive guest list. Features on the album include 6lack, Dougie F, Gunna, JID, Meek Mill, Nav, Swae Lee, and of course Young Thug.

Of the 15 songs, five have been previously released: “Top 5,” “Feed The Fam,” “30 For 30,” “That Go! (which he previously performed on UPROXX Sessions),” and “Sugar Water” featuring Young Thug. Naturally, as T-Shyne’s benefactor, Thugger appears on the album three times, on “Fighting Demons,” “That Go!” and “Sugar Water.”

In a recent interview with AllHipHop, T-Shyne broke down the album’s concept, saying, “It’s that championship mentality. That feeling, that Mamba mentality. The story of Confetti Nights goes from a rookie going through the seasons. At first, he might not get no playing time. Eventually, you start doing your thing and then go on to win championships. The image I originally wanted for the cover was this picture of Kobe, it’s him with his hands up and all the confetti falling down. Rest in peace, Kobe.”

Confetti Nights is due 4/1 via YSL Records and 300 Entertainment.

