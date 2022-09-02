Kanye West’s collaboration with The Gap, known as Yeezy Gap, is starting to see the light of day. Kanye signed a 10-year contract with the clothing brand in 2020 and in July, Yeezy Gap started hitting stores beginning with a Times Square pop-up shop. Sounds pretty awesome right? A sweet deal for Ye, right? Welp, think again. Earlier this week, Kanye West took to Instagram to express his disdain for Gap holding a meeting about the brand without him. Meanwhile, Young Thug, who has been on a recent social media rampage while in jail on federal RICO indictment, has offered Kanye some serious real estate for a Yeezy Gap store in his Slime City project if Ye so chooses.

Ye via Instagram: "Gap held a meeting about me without me?" pic.twitter.com/PMEygjsqk4 — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) August 30, 2022

For the uninitiated, Slime City is a 100-acre development in Atlanta planned by Young Thug and his business associates which was announced last year. Thugger said that he wants to build high-quality homes, a waterpark, a camping site, hold his annual Slime Fest there, and now, a Yeezy Gap. “Kanye West, I got over 100 acres,” Young Thug wrote on his Instagram stories. “However many you need they’re yours free of charge. On GOD.”

The hustle never stops. Free YSL and let’s make this happen.

