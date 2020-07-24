Gunna and Young Thug cause a classic case of culture clash in their new video for “Dollaz On My Head,” from Gunna’s 2020 album Wunna. The deluxe version of Wunna released today, and to celebrate, the YSL Records team linked up to take over a mansion and turn their neighbors’ lives upside down.

The video opens as Gunna tees off at sunrise on the balcony of his massive mansion. After a drive goes awry and lands in the cake his new neighbors have brought over, his crew invites the awestruck WASPs in for an education in how nouveau-riche rappers live. There’s some typical confusion from both sides, but soon enough the white family has settled in and begun to enjoy the hedonistic abandon of their rapping next-door residents. Before you know it, dad’s getting high, mom’s lounging around with Wheezy, and the kids are bopping down the hallways to Mike Will’s thumping soundtrack.

Gunna’s lavish video lifestyle extended to real life recently as the Atlanta rapper turned 27. Young Thug and Roddy Ricch both chipped in for some extravagant gifts, which included both a new car and some expensive jewelry.

Watch Gunna’s “Dollaz On My Head” video featuring Young Thug above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.