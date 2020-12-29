Young Thug Is Willing To Do ‘Verzus’ — But Only If It’s With Lil Wayne

50 Cent recently theorized that Drake and Lil Wayne would make ideal opponents in a Verzuz battle, but a different rapper thinks he’s more suited for a competition with Weezy. Young Thug said he’d be up for appearing on the series, only if he goes against Lil Wayne himself.

Thugger discussed the possibility on a recent episode of the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast. Answering the host Gillie Da King’s question about a Verzuz battle, he cited career influence when saying Wayne would be a worthy opponent.

“It would probably have to be like [Lil Wayne],” Young Thug said. “Because you got to think—we got to talk about influence. We got to talk about everything. We got to talk about everything. It’s not just about no rap.” Further clarifying his statement, Thugger said he has an arsenal of songs that everyone at his show knows all the words to. “We ain’t talking about stream sales, we ain’t talking about none of that. We talking about anthems, we talking about songs they know. When I perform, I got 30, 40 songs that the whole stadium going to know. They gone know these mothaf*ckers, all 30 songs. […] N****, Jay-Z ain’t got 30 songs like that.”

“Jay-Z don’t got 30 songs like that” We’re dropping the video of episode 93 with Young Thug at 7:30 tonight. Listen to the audio now: https://t.co/fSrVbeMjiX pic.twitter.com/gZbkHy7AYZ — MILLION $ WORTH OF GAME (@mworthofgame) December 28, 2020

Continuing to speak about his relationship with the rapper, Thug said Wayne gave him the cold shoulder on their first encounter. “The first day that n**** didn’t goddamn dap me up,” he said. “Tried me. That n**** tried my pimping… My motherf*cking feet hurt n****, cause I’m a real stepper. Don’t do me like that.”

Watch a clip of the interview above.

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.