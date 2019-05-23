Yuna Announced A North American Tour Ahead Of Her New Album ‘Rouge’

Steve Taylor

Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna has a new record, Rouge, coming out July 12 via Verve Forecast. We’ve heard a few tracks off the album so far — “Forevermore” and the slinky G-Eazy collab “Blank Marquee” — but lucky fans in a few US cities can hear the songs live right after the album’s release.

Yuna has announced a North American tour this summer, kicking off July 14 in Chicago and wrapping August 2 in Oakland. Rising singer-songwriter Skylar Stecker will be supporting. Tickets are on sale now, and you can check out how to get them on Yuna’s website.

Rouge, Yuna’s fourth album, is sure to be her most confident and assured work to date. Apart from the G-Eazy collab, Rouge will also feature songs with Korean-American singer-songwriter Jay Park, jazz fusion artist Masego, and a mystery buzzy collab to be announced June 7. Of Rouge, Yuna said, “The whole album is about how I am with myself: I’m comfortable with my relationship, with my focus on my career. It’s the color of becoming this woman I am.”

Check out her full list of tour dates below.

07/14 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

07/16 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

07/17 — New York, NY @ Sony Hall

07/18 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

07/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

08/02 — Oakland, CA @ The New Parish