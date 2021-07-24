Yung Bleu continues to make the most of an impressive 2020, which saw him increase his audience with Love Scars: The Five Stages of Emotions, plus a remix of “You’re Mines Still” with Drake. A day after the release of his newest album, Moon Boy, the Alabama native recruits A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie to join him in a video for “Ghetto Love Birds,” which captures the duo indulging in serenity through desert, ocean, and jungle landscapes, all while expressing the true power of love.

Moon Boy offers additional features from Drake, Gunna, Chris Brown, Kehlani, Moneybagg Yo, Kodak Black, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, H.E.R., John Legend, and Jeezy. Both album and the video were released after Bleu announced a North American tour in support of the new album. The Alabama native will hit the road starting on August 26 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. From then on he will make a number of stops in major cities across North America before bringing things to a close on October 9 in Seattle, Washington.

You can watch the video for “Ghetto Love Birds” above.

Moon Boy is out now via Vandross Music Group/EMPIRE. Get it here.

