Last year, when Yung Miami had Megan Thee Stallion on her show Caresha Please, the City Girl and the Houston Hottie set fans’ antennae buzzing as they shamelessly flirted their way through their interview. “I like what I like,” Megan told Miami in response to whether Thee Stallion “likes girls.” “I like you.”

Now, it appears that the feeling is mutual, as a clip from Miami’s upcoming interview with gossip site Hollywood Unlocked found her confirming her own bisexuality and admitting that she’d “smash” Megan during a game of “Smash Or Pass.” “I really do like girls,” Miami said, although she also added, “I don’t want to be in a relationship with girls.” When asked about Meg, Miami replied enthusiastically, “I’ma smash. All day and tomorrow. Megan just give me… Like, she really can take me up and throw me down.”

The interview wasn’t the first time that Miami made overtures to her fellow rappers. Megan found Miami’s 2021 song “Rap Freaks” highly amusing as she made passes at a number of MCs, from Lil Durk to Diddy. “Diddy, let me put it in your face like them roaches / And put your rich ass to sleep, buenas noches,” she rapped, sending Meg into uproarious laughter in a video on Instagram.

Miami’s bedroom proclivities continue to be a source of fascination for rap fans. Earlier this year, she admitted to being into “golden showers,” prompting fans on social media to coin the nickname “Pee Diddy” for her then-beau. However, she recently shot down that rumor while also revealing that the couple had broken up — which didn’t stop them from appearing together at the Met Gala earlier this week.

Miami’s full interview with Hollywood Unlocked goes live at 5 pm ET here.