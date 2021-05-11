Atlanta rapper Young Nudy returns this month with a new album, Dr Ev4l, and today, he released the video for its first single, “2Face” featuring G Herbo. The 13-song project will also include features from Nudy’s cousin, 21 Savage, and from Lil Uzi Vert. Nudy previously posted the horror-themed cover on his social media channels, as well as an invite to his haunted house-themed album release party in Atlanta. The album is due May 18 on Nudy’s own PDE Records and RCA.

The video for “2Face” sees the two stoic-faced rappers make a stop at the convenience store and throw a parking lot party attended by their respective crews and some scantily-clad, twerking ladies. Lyrically, Herbo and Nudy tread familiar territory, flexing their cash and shouting out their homeboys, denying they’ll ever let their boys down. A beat switch toward the end is accompanied by a transition to a nighttime shoot with Nudy and friends posturing on the block in ski masks as a red filter washes everything in a ghoulish crimson.

Dr Ev4l is Nudy’s first full-length release since 2020’s Anyways and his breakout 2019 Pi’erre Bourne-produced joint mixtape Sli’merre. He also featured on Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III, further increasing anticipation for his latest release.

Watch the “2Face” video above.

Dr Ev4l is out 5/28 via RCA. Pre-save it here.