Young Nudy’s new album Dr. Ev4l is out now on RCA Records and as he continues to roll out the release, his new video for “Soul Keeper” highlights what fans can expect from the project overall: airy beats and a non-stop flow from Nudy. It’s simple but effective, as Nudy raps in a penthouse overlooking the city and in the street with his crew backing him up.

Nudy’s other standouts from the project include “2Face” with G Herbo and 21 Savage on “Child’s Play.” The album is his second major-label realease after debut project Anyways dropped just ahead of the coronavirus pandemic’s shutdown of live touring in 2020.

Nudy’s back catalog recently made headlines when a video of partying students causing a floor to collapse while Nudy’s “EA” played in the background went viral. One of the students created a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for repairs, explaining that the owner of the Airbnb where the party was held was home during the party and approved of the students’ graduation celebration. “Call y’all spam Young Nudy ina comments,” the student requested. “He gotta kno what his music doin to people.”

Watch Young Nudy’s “Soul Keeper” video above.

Dr. Ev4l is out now on PDE and RCA Records. Stream it here.