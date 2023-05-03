A new installment in Future‘s fan-favorite Beast Mode mixtape series is coming soon. This past Monday (May 1), producer Zaytoven announced that Beast Mode 3 will arrive this week.

Zaytoven served as the primary producer on the first and second Beast Mode mixtapes, which spawned hits like “Lay Up,” “Peacoat,” “WiFi Lit,” and “Hate The Real Me.” He announced the third Beast Mode mixtape by way of a trailer shared to social media.

In the trailer is flashback footage of Future, featuring clips of him performing, working out, and hitting the studio. Though Future’s frequent collaborators Young Thug, Lil Durk, and Drake are not seen in the trailer, they are tagged in Zay’s tweet, so fans may be able to expect a few collabs on the new mixtape.

While it’s been nearly five years since Beast Mode 2 dropped, Zaytoven and Future have worked together on several tracks. During an interview with The Fader conducted in 2018, Zay revealed that he and Future have a stockpile of over 100 songs ready to drop at any given time, however, the two always carefully select the best from their arsenal.

If you knew how many songs we did just to get the nine songs we got on this one. So many songs. Even for the first project, there were so many songs that were left over. That’s how we like to work — we wanna make sure that we’re giving the fans the best out of the best.

You can check out the trailer above.

Beast Mode 3 is out 5/5 via Epic Records.