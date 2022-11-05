While the ladies of Fifth Harmony are thriving in their solo careers, Ally Brooke may (or may not) have shared an update on a potential Fifth Harmony reunion. She didn’t necessarily confirm a reunion was on the way, however, she didn’t deny it either.

In a video shared to TikTok, Brooke shared a video with text reading, “When will Fifth Harmony have a reunion???” She is seen responding to the hypothetical question by lip-syncing to an audio clip saying, “First off b*tch, mind your business.”

Though she doesn’t seem to have any resentment toward her former bandmates — Camila Cabello, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane, and Normani — she admitted in her memoir, Finding Your Harmony (per Us Weekly) that she rarely sees them. She did, however, mention that she has no bad blood with any of the others, and even hinted at the possibility of a reunion someday.

“We message one another or comment on one another’s social media, but we seldom have time to get together,” she wrote in the book. “But one thing is true: I will always have love for them. And who knows, maybe one day, we will be at a major worldwide event together as a group again.”