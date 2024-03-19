A couple years after getting married in 2021, there were reports that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were heading towards divorce. A divorce was officially filed for a few months ago, and as of today, March 19, it has been finalized, according to the Associated Press.

As the publication notes, the divorce was relatively clean considering the two had a pre-nuptial agreement, no children together, and “no significant legal disputes in the split.” The settlement’s terms were agreed upon in October, and the divorce has now gone through after waiting the mandatory six months before a judge’s order could take effect. The divorce cites irreconcilable difference as the cause.

Per the agreement, Grande will be required to pay Gomez $1.25 million, give him half the proceeds from the sale of their home in Los Angeles, and pay up to $25,000 for Gomez’s attorney’s fees.

Meanwhile, reports started surfacing last summer that Grande was dating Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. During a recent interview on The Zach Sang Show, Sang asked if there was anything Grande wished people knew and she answered, “Plenty. We don’t have enough time. I feel like we don’t need to go into any specifics, but, of course, there’s like an insatiable frustration, inexplicable, hellish feeling with watching people, misunderstand the people you love and you and anything.”