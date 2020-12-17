Ariana Grande offered a first look at her upcoming concert film/documentary Excuse Me, I Love You by sharing the trailer for it last week. Now she has shared a slice of the film ahead of its December 21 release via a 70-second snippet of a performance from it, of “Everytime.” The brief video shows Grande belting out the song on her gorgeously lit stage in close, pre-COVID levels of proximity to her fans.

Grande previously wrote of the film, “releasing this as a love letter to u all, in celebration of all that we’ve shared over the past few years. i know this project only captures some of one tour (out of all the other hundreds of shows and moments we have shared over the past six or seven years… jesus lol) but i just wanted to thank u all for showing me more in this lifetime already than i ever dreamed of. making music and doing all of this has been all i’ve known or fully given myself to consistently for a very long time now. although my heart is looking forward to a change of pace, i wanted to express again just how eternally thankful i am. i’ve learned, seen and felt so much. it’s been such an honor to share so much of this life with u.”

Watch the video above.