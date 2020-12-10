This summer, there was apparently a bidding war between streaming platforms to obtain the rights to an Ariana Grande film about her Sweetener tour. Sure enough, those rumors were confirmed yesterday when Grande and Netflix announced that Excuse Me, I Love You would start streaming on the platform on December 21. Ahead of then, a trailer for the movie has been shared.

The Netflix synopsis of the film reads, “Ariana Grande takes the stage in London for her Sweetener World Tour and shares a behind-the-scenes look at her life in rehearsal and on the road.” Indeed, Excuse Me, I Love You appears to be part concert film and part tour documentary. In addition to footage from on stage, the trailer also includes behind-the-scenes clips of Grande spending time with her mother and having emotional moments with her touring crew.

All in all, Grande has done a tremendous job at putting a bow on the last two months of an awful year. Positions became her fifth No. 1 album, she’s launching an animal rescue center, she just had a new single with Mariah Carey (in addition to appearing in her holiday special), and she broke a big Spotify record.

Watch the Excuse Me, I Love You trailer above.