In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, many large scale events have been canceled. Ultra and SXSW festivals are no longer taking place, musicians like Pearl Jam and Billie Eilish have postponed tours, and the governor of California recently placed a ban on events exceeding a 250 capacity. While the event cancelations are to protect public health, many who work in the service industry are seeing a cut in hours and pay. But Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion are offering financial support.

Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion both took to Twitter to express their condolences to those are financially struggling after the virus’ outbreak. In order to assist, both musicians are graciously offering to pay fans’ bills.

Lil Nas told fans to give him their Cash App account so he could send them money for food. “gonna send some of u some money to go get some food then stay inside,” he wrote.

hey guys drop ur cashapp. gonna send some of u some money to go get some food then stay inside. — nope (@LilNasX) March 12, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion had a similar sentiment. “Hey hotties since y’all have been going so hard supporting me I wanna support y’all and bless them pockets real quick,” she wrote.

Hey hotties since y’all have been going so hard supporting me I wanna support y’all and bless them pockets real quick !!! We’re abt to have a #SUGASPREE ! Drop y’all’s cash app names👇🏾 #partner https://t.co/p7gNnE6ZJC — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) March 12, 2020

Fans who received funds from the rapper were quick to express their gratitude.

oh my god i love you so much @theestallion pic.twitter.com/jCeRPRqSA3 — rockyoncé hive (they/them) (@SpookyAnarchist) March 12, 2020

@theestallion REALLY JUST FUCKING SENT ME $215 !!!! I AM SERIOUSLY ABOUT TO PASS TF OUT !!!!!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MEG YOU JUST DONT KNOW BABY 😝😝😝😝❤❤❤❤👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅 pic.twitter.com/eD1Y233RT3 — Fat Madame 👅🍫 (@Only4_FreeBandz) March 12, 2020

@theestallion THANK YOU SO MUCH😭💓💓 you really helping this college kid out I LOVE YOUU💓 pic.twitter.com/iQN9nXg07V — Frankie (@frankiecrivera) March 12, 2020

