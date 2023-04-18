Earlier this month, Ariana Grande revealed that the forthcoming Jon M. Chu movie adaptation of Wicked is halfway through filming.

Now, new photos show the singer donning her puffy pink dress and a massive tiara, while also holding a wand that’s almost taller than her. She also shared a dim movie still on Instagram, but if you squint hard you can see her engulfed in that dress as she ascends stairs.

It was also recently divulged that the movie will be split into two parts.

“As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years,” Chu shared on Twitter. “With more space, we can tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys of these beloved characters.”

Meanwhile, Grande also acknowledged the batch of unreleased songs of hers that were leaked last month online.

“You guys have heard every bad song and bullsh*t demo that I’ve ever made,” she said in a R.E.M. Beauty video. “Hilarious. It’s impossible to keep things from you. You gotta take some swings and misses.”