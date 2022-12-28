Ariana Grande sent a number of children’s hospitals in Manchester some special gifts over the Christmas weekend. Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity posted a photo of Grande’s message and gifts, which read “Happy Holidays, Love Ariana Grande.”

“Thank you Ariana,” they shared. “We were so excited to receive Christmas gifts for young patients across our hospitals from Ariana Grande.”

In addition, Grande sent patients from North Manchester General Hospital, Wythenshawe Hospital, and Saint Mary’s Hospital a number of presents, according to Rolling Stone.

“It’s so wonderful that Ariana has once again been so thoughtful and made this special donation to our family of hospitals,” Tanya Hamid, interim director of Manchester Foundation Trust Charity, wrote on Instagram. “We know Manchester, and in particular Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, holds a special place in Ariana’s heart.”

The gifts continued Grande’s tradition of spreading holiday cheer to Manchester hospitals, as she sent around 1,000 presents to childhood patients.

This May marked the fifth anniversary since the Manchester Arena bombing during Grande’s Dangerous Woman tour, making it all the more significant of a holiday to give back to the community.

“Although grief is ever present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year round… I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one,” she shared on an Instagram story last year. “Please know that I am thinking of you today. Manchester, my heart is with you today and always.”