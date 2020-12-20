Ariana Grande Annouces Her Engagement To Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

In addition to yet another No. 1 album, 2020 has now brought Ariana Grande another highlight moment to relish. The singer announced on Sunday she is engaged to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez and shared a collection of pictures on Instagram to celebrate.

The photos were posted with a caption that read, “forever n then some.” Three of the photos showed the singer cuddled up with Gomez while another gave fans a close-up look of the diamond ring that also boasts what looks like a pearl to the left of it.

Ariana was first reported to be dating Gomez, a 27-year-old real estate agent from California, earlier this year when TMZ shared that the two were spotted together on Valentine’s Day. Their relationship was later confirmed at the two began quarantining together, something that fans got a quick glimpse of in a clip that was included in Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” video.

The singer’s announcement comes hours before her Excuse Me, I Love You film arrives on Netflix. It poses as both a concert film and a tour documentary that will take fans back to Grande’s 2018 Sweetener World Tour. Fans who tune in to watch will also see a small portion of her personal life as clips of Grande spending time with her mother and having emotional moments with her tour crew are shown. After announcing the film, the singer shared a message with fans about it.

“I know this project only captures some of one tour (out of all the other hundreds of shows and moments we have shared over the past six or seven years… jesus lol),” Grande said. “But i just wanted to thank u all for showing me more in this lifetime already than i ever dreamed of,” she said in an Instagram post.”

You can check out Grande’s engagement post above.