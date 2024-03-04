On February 8, Mattel announced Barbie The Movie: In Concert™ was scheduled for July 27 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. The show will feature an all-woman, majority women-of-color orchestra The Barbie Land Sinfonietta, led by executive producer and orchestrator Macy Schmidt, accompanying a screening of Barbie.

This morning, March 4, Live Nation and Mattel revealed that the July 27 date is actually just one of 37 dates on a North American summer Barbie The Movie: In Concert™ tour. As per a press release, “The record-smashing film will be projected onto a giant LED screen above The Barbie Land Sinfonietta as they perform the film’s award-winning score.”

“Music lends so much heart and excitement to the Barbie film; between the stunning and clever orchestral score and the upbeat iconic pop soundtrack, music is carrying us through the story,” Schmidt said in a statement. “On top of getting to experience the film unlike ever before, Barbie The Movie: In Concert audiences will have the privilege of watching some of the world’s best musicians come together and do what they do best.”

Schmidt continued, “Throughout this entire process, I’ve been so inspired by Mattel’s genuine commitment to everything this film stands for. I am particularly excited to be partnering with Mattel as I have long been inspired by Barbie’s purpose statement: ‘To inspire the limitless potential in every girl.’ It couldn’t be more aligned to have an all-women orchestra performing this film, bringing its message to life onstage.”

Citi cardmembers will enjoy a pre-sale beginning on Tuesday, March 5, at 10 a.m. local time. The press release confirmed that “additional pre-sales” will occur ahead of the general public on-sale on Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. local time.