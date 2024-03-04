On February 8, Mattel announced Barbie The Movie: In Concert™ was scheduled for July 27 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. The show will feature an all-woman, majority women-of-color orchestra The Barbie Land Sinfonietta, led by executive producer and orchestrator Macy Schmidt, accompanying a screening of Barbie.
This morning, March 4, Live Nation and Mattel revealed that the July 27 date is actually just one of 37 dates on a North American summer Barbie The Movie: In Concert™ tour. As per a press release, “The record-smashing film will be projected onto a giant LED screen above The Barbie Land Sinfonietta as they perform the film’s award-winning score.”
“Music lends so much heart and excitement to the Barbie film; between the stunning and clever orchestral score and the upbeat iconic pop soundtrack, music is carrying us through the story,” Schmidt said in a statement. “On top of getting to experience the film unlike ever before, Barbie The Movie: In Concert audiences will have the privilege of watching some of the world’s best musicians come together and do what they do best.”
Schmidt continued, “Throughout this entire process, I’ve been so inspired by Mattel’s genuine commitment to everything this film stands for. I am particularly excited to be partnering with Mattel as I have long been inspired by Barbie’s purpose statement: ‘To inspire the limitless potential in every girl.’ It couldn’t be more aligned to have an all-women orchestra performing this film, bringing its message to life onstage.”
Citi cardmembers will enjoy a pre-sale beginning on Tuesday, March 5, at 10 a.m. local time. The press release confirmed that “additional pre-sales” will occur ahead of the general public on-sale on Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. local time.
Barbie The Movie: In Concert Tour Dates
07/02 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/03 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
07/05 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
07/06 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
07/07 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/08 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
07/09 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/10 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
07/12 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
07/13 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/14 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/15 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater
07/17 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
07/18 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/20 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
07/21 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
07/25 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
07/26 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater
07/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
07/28 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
07/31 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
08/02 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/03 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
08/04 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
08/06 — Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
08/07 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
08/08 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
08/09 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/10 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/11 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/12 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/14 — Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/15 — Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre
08/16 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/17 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
08/18 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Barbie The Movie: In Concert Tour Poster
The Barbie soundtrack is a Warner Music release. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.