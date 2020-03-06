Bazzi’s New Song ‘Young & Alive’ Is A Playful Ode To Living In The Moment

Bazzi’s quick rise as a pop star has been typified by his ability to create effortless, accessible songs that blend hip-hop rhythms and R&B crooning. Between his debut album, 2018’s Cosmic, and last year’s mixtape, Soul Searching, the young singer-songwriter has already released enough material to establish himself as part of pop’s next generation.

Today, he’s back with his first new material since the release of Soul Searching last year, and the new song “Young & Alive” is a playful ode to living in the moment. “’Young & Alive’ was really me just getting back to my roots and looking for that youth in myself again,” Bazzi said of the track. “It’s interesting because this song has such a bright, full of life type energy to it, but when making it I didn’t feel that way. When making it I was in a darker place and while making it, I was almost opening myself up back to that and going back to that pure kid-like state which we all chase, and that’s where the magic was, that present-ness. ‘Young & Alive’ is me trying to capture that feeling and give it to people, so we can share it and find warmth in it. I hope the world enjoys.”

Along with the new song Bazzi dropped a video directed by Alex Nazari that mimics that same feeling of freedom, showing him going through a series of experiences via a VR headset. Watch the clip above and look for more info on his next project coming soon.

