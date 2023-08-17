Michaël Brun hit the collaboration jackpot last month when J Balvin added “a surprise verse” to “Jessica,” Brun’s standout track from his newly released FAMI Summer EP. He just hit the jackpot again. On Wednesday, August 16, Brun released his “Coming Your Way” single with Becky G and Anne-Marie. The FOMO-inducing video is set to premiere here on Thursday, August 17.

“I wanted to cap the summer off with one of my favorite songs I’ve ever produced,” Brun said in a statement. “‘Coming Your Way’ is a mix of so many genres that have influenced me across the years, from electronic music to Caribbean and Latin sounds. It’s also an honor to have global superstars Anne-Marie and Becky G present on this one. It feels like a global anthem.”

Brun also discussed the track on BBC Radio 1, which can be seen below:

Like Brun, Becky G is semi-fresh off a smash collaboration. She released “La Nena” with Mexican singer-songwriter Gabito Ballesteros on June 28. Meanwhile, Anne-Marie released her Unhealthy album on July 28 and even more recently announced tour dates.

Listen to “Coming Your Way” and check out Brun’s upcoming tour dates below.

10/19 — Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

10/20 — Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre

10/21 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

10/28 — Miami, FL @ Little Haiti Cultural Center

11/04 — Paris, FRA @ La Boule Noire

11/07 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

11/09 — London, UK @ Corsica Studios

