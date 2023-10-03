All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week saw the release of a ton of great new pop music. Ed Sheeran, Feid, and more are back with brand-new albums to enjoy. Bad Bunny detailed falling in love. And Beyoncé, while not on this week’s list, announced the Renaissance Tour film is coming. Check out the rest of Uproxx’s Best New Pop Music roundup below.

Bad Bunny — “Un Preview” Bad Bunny’s “Un Preview” is a steamy new single that many suspect might be about the singer’s romance with Kendall Jenner. “Baby, I’m not scared / Of trying you and falling in love again,” he sings in Spanish, according to the English translation from Genius. Ed Sheeran — “That’s On Me” Ed Sheeran is tapping into the season with his new album, Autumn Variations. As a significant theme of the record details emotional struggles, whether it’s his own or recognizing it in others, “That’s On Me” makes it clear as Sheeran is running through his thoughts to process pain.

PinkPantheress — “Mosquito” In PinkPantheress’ bubbly “Mosquito,” she seems to find herself wanting more time with a lover. Still, she manages to flip the script in the supporting video, as she goes on a shopping spree with her girls — proving that those are some of the best things that life can provide. aespa — “Better Things (Raye Remix)” aespa’s “Better Things” was originally co-written by Raye, who has now also delivered an empowering remix of the K-Pop hit. As she adds in a new rap verse, it gives another dig to a guy who wasted the girls’ time. “I ain’t tell you straight, I’ll tell you all over the airwaves,” Raye notes.

Empress Of, Rina Sawayama — “Kiss Me” Empress Of is supporting Rina Sawayama on her current North American tour that kicked off this week — and now they have a collaborative song together too. “Kiss Me” brings the dreamy vibes as the two channel their inner (and outer) angels. XG — “Puppet Show” “Imagine a world where we could play different roles / Where girls be takin’ control,” XG declares in their new song. The hyped-up anthem finds the girl group reclaiming their power by using the concept of turning boys into their puppets.

VTSS, Boys Noize — “Steady Pace” VTSS and Boys Noize are ready to party on their “Steady Pace” collab, delivering the heat on a club hit and a Y2K pop-inspired video to match. Most of it is carried by the beat, as it depicts a fun night out on the town. Jeremy Zucker — “This Time” “Maybe I’m a hypocrite, nope, I’m just an idiot,” Zucker opens with on “This Time,” an emotional take about someone with a disregard for his feelings, as his quiet vocals match the mood. Still, the video puts a focus on the fans, who help lift him back up.