All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week saw the release of a ton of great new pop music. Lots of iconic performers like Beyoncé, Maggie Rogers, Kacey Musgraves, and more treated fans to the lead singles from albums that we’ll be keeping on rotation this spring. Plus, Noah Kahan did a special remix with Brandi Carlile. Check out the rest of Uproxx’s Best New Pop Music roundup below.

Beyoncé — “Texas Hold ‘Em” Beyoncé used the Super Bowl to drop not one but two surprise songs from an upcoming country-themed album, shocking the entire internet. “Texas Hold ‘Em” is perfect for square dancing, as she turns on the yeehaw charm while reminding fans to get to the club. This is for those who loved “Daddy Lessons” from Lemonade, and extra proof that the Texas queen can represent her roots. Maggie Rogers — “Don’t Forget Me” Maggie Rogers has a new album arriving this April, and her first single from it, “Don’t Forget Me,” is a vulnerable look about wishing her love life matched her friends. Between one getting married and another just seeming happy, all Rogers wants is someone to remember her after a breakup.

Kacey Musgraves — “Deeper Well” Kacey Musgraves kickstarted her new album with the title track. “Deeper Well” serves as a taste of what fans can expect in terms of themes, as it finds Musgraves going back to her roots after a Saturn Return and putting herself first when it comes to love. Zara Larsson — “Venus” The title track of her newly-released album, Zara Larsson’s “Venus” is themed to the planet of love. “Oh, Venus, like a supernova / I can’t stop this overwhelming feeling / Got me fallin’ in love,” she dedicates to someone who turned her “upside down” in the best way.

Noah Kahan — “You’re Gonna Go Far” (feat. Brandi Carlile) As the last of Noah Kahan’s Stick Season (Forever) deluxe album, he remixed “You’re Gonna Go Far” with Brandi Carlile. Keeping the original lyrics that emotionally detail someone leaving home, Carlile tackles the third verse. She also adds some sweet harmonies throughout. Girl In Red — “Too Much” “All I ever wanted was your love / I toned myself down for you,” Girl In Red points out on “Too Much.” Throughout the track, she remembers exactly how an old relationship made her feel unloved and unwanted. However, she’s not letting it slide, as she delivers some powerful jabs in the bridge.

Maluma, Octavio Cuadras, Grupo Marca Registrada — “Bling Bling” Maluma enlisted Grupo Marca Registrada and Octavio Cuadras for another regional Mexican hit song in the making. This time, “Bling Bling” is about wanting an extravagant lifestyle with zero regrets. Conan Gray — “Lonely Dancers” Conan Gray is finding a connection on the dancefloor with his latest “Lonely Dancers,” which was produced by Max Martin. “Your lover left, broke up tonight / My lover’s busy, kissing other guys / We’re both alone now, tears in our eyes,” he sings over a synth beat.