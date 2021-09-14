All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in pop music saw new music from some of today’s biggest pop artists. Ed Sheeran offered a new tune, Kacey Musgraves dropped her highly anticipated album, and SZA shared an affecting track for a movie soundtrack. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

Ed Sheeran — “Shivers” Ed Sheeran is one of the most successful pop stars of the last decade, and his new single “Shivers” displays his talent for writing catchy, chart-climbing hits. The track is a wonderfully buoyant anthem about a new crush and marks the third song Sheeran has shared ahead of his upcoming album =, which is slated for a late-October release. Kacey Musgraves — “Simple Times” With her new album Star-Crossed, Kacey Musgraves is back and better than ever. Her LP, which fans have been calling her “divorce album,” includes the track “Simple Times,” a subdued reflection on the relatable feeling of nostalgia for the youthful days of lipgloss and mall visits with friends.

SZA — “The Anonymous Ones” Fans have been patiently waiting any news about a new album from SZA. While the singer is still keeping her fans at bay for a full-length release, SZA did share an emotional tune for the upcoming Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack. “Anonymous Ones” sees the singer attempting to step out of the shadows and into the spotlight as she sings of putting her burdens behind her. Lana Del Rey — “Arcadia” Lana Del Rey has finally set a solid release date for her LP Blue Banisters, which she confirmed with the swooning single “Arcadia.” The track sees the singer returning to her “Video Game” days, delivering a quiet piano ballad featuring veiled lyrics that detail her rise to fame through her journey moving to LA. “I’ve never felt the need to promote myself or tell my story, but if you’re interested this album does tell it- and does pretty much nothing more,” Del Rey said about the upcoming album alongside “Arcadia.”

Chlöe — “Have Mercy” After much teasing, Chloe x Halle singer Chlöe officially kicks off her solo career with the sultry single “Have Mercy.” A strong solo debut, the song proves Chlöe is a force to be reckoned. The empowering anthem showcases Chlöe’s confidence through her boastful lyrics and honeyed vocals, making fans excited to see what’s next from the singer. Troye Sivan — “Angel Baby” For his first new track of 2021, Troye Sivan goes full ’90s love ballad. His new track “Angel Baby” is a synth-heavy crush song that daydreams about the perfect romantic partner. “‘Angel Baby’ is my crack at an adoring, doting, love struck, mega pop, gay, power ballad. I thought we needed a few more of those,” Sivan said about his new release.

Sabrina Carpenter — “Skinny Dipping” Offering up her second song of the year, Sabrina Carpenter puts her past behind her with her poetic single “Skinny Dipping.” The song showcases Carpenter’s cathartic songwriting, detailing a hopeful story of reigniting a past flame over a wistful guitar. “One day we’ll be older and see our past experiences with such fresh eyes that maybe the bad things won’t feel so bad, and trust that life will lead us exactly where we’re meant to be,” Carpenter said about the song in a statement. Remi Wolf — “Sexy Villain” Whether its self-sabotage or at the expense of another, we can all be sexy villains at one point or another. Remi Wolf knows this all too well, so she transformed her personal woes into an addictive pop tune. Showcasing her whimsical songwriting, the new track further previews her upcoming debut album Juno, proving that her listeners are in store for a playful and catchy LP.