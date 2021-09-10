It’s been about a year since Troye Sivan dropped his last project, In A Dream, to the world. After a bit of a wait, the singer is back in action with a brand new release for his fans. Sivan returned with “Angel Baby” as a treat to his supporters.

The track arrives as quite an intimate effort, one filled with yearning and romance as the singer searches for the ideal companion. “‘Angel Baby’ is my crack at an adoring, doting, love struck, mega pop, gay, power ballad,” Sivan said about the new song in a press release, adding, “I thought we needed a few more of those.”

Prior to “Angel Baby,” Sivan teamed up with Tate McRae and Regard for “You,” a record about being fixated on a special someone in their lives that they’ve yet to move on from. “When I try to fall back, I fall back to you / When I talk to my friends,” Sivan and McRae sing together on the track. “I talk about you / When the Hennessy’s strong, all I see is you.”

Sivan’s additional releases that arrived after his In A Dream also include a remix of “Easy” with Kacey Musgraves and a video for his slow-burning track, “Rager Teenager.”

You can listen to the new track in the video above.