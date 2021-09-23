As long-suffering SZA fans impatiently await her next album, the TDE singer shares the video for her new single “The Anonymous Ones” from the upcoming Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack. The video sees SZA sitting in her room writing a song before riding a bus to a crowded city park. There, she sets up with a small amplifier and a microphone to sing her new song, despite being mostly ignored by passersby. Appearing discouraged, she relocates to a park bench, where she finds inspiration again in peeking over the shoulder of a young girl drawing in a sketchbook — the same way SZA wrote in her own songbook to start the video.

The Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack, in addition to containing songs from the film adaptation of the popular musical, also has covers of the songs from contemporary singers like SZA, including Sam Smith, Carrie Underwood, Finneas, and Tori Kelly. “The Anonymous Ones” features in the film sung by Amandla Stenberg.

And although SZA hasn’t given any indications of when her follow-up to CTRL might arrive, she has been issuing sneak peeks, including three “random thoughts” released toward the end of August, and appearing as a featured artist on songs from Isaiah Rashad, Summer Walker, and of course, Doja Cat.

Watch SZA’s “The Anonymous Ones” video above.