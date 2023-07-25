All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

In the words of a pop artist, it’s these “hot summer nights [in] mid-July” that have fans hoping for some great danceable drops. This week certainly delivered. And while Lana is not on this week’s list, there is a return of a legend, a ballad from a doll, and much much more. Continue scrolling to see Uproxx’s Best New Pop roundup — and check back each Tuesday for more. Every two weeks, Uproxx’s Pop Life newsletter goes out as well and is definitely worth a read, as we spotlight specific artists and unique moments in Pop’s past.

NewJeans — “Cool With You” Following the success of their last EP, NewJeans dropped Super Shy, featuring the standout “Cool With You” — a dark and moody spin about trying to get a love interest’s attention. Even more thrilling is the music video for Side B, which made waves online for the two surprise stars of it. Britney Spears, Will.I.Am — “Mind Your Business” Britney and Will.I.Am have been longtime collaborators, so it’s no surprise that the duo returned with “Mind Your Business.” Spears’ vocals had reportedly been recorded around that time, but they decided to put a new production spin on it. “Working with her is like teaming up with a kindred spirit: We both love music and the art of expressing ourselves,” he told Vogue about the track.

Ryan Gosling — “I’m Just Ken” “I’m just Ken and I’m enough / And I’m great at doing stuff,” Ryan Gosling cheerfully points out in “I’m Just Ken,” which has become a breakthrough for being his musical number from the Barbie movie. For those who have caught the movie, it ken and will be stuck in your head. (Haha, get it?) While it’s not his only musical number in it, Gosling proved here that he does have the ken-ergy. Zayn — “Love Like This” Zayn is welcoming fans into his new album cycle with the lead single, “Love Like This.” With him describing it as a “summer tune,” it opens with a club-ready electronic instrumental that signals a change of pace from his slower past songs. It also shows off the fact that he can tackle different energies as a vocalist.

Stormzy, Raye — “The Weekend” Raye has been one of this year’s major stars with her debut album, My 21st Century Blues. She shines just as bright on “The Weekend,” when she opens the collaboration with Stormzy. The duo works well together, switching seamlessly between their turns on the same beat. NCT Dream — “ISTJ” The title track of NCT Dream‘s new album, “ISTJ” finds the boys trying to discover themselves while falling in love. Complete with a fast-paced video that shows off their dance moves, it’s definitely a fun one.

Slayyyter — “Miss Belladonna” “He lives for love and I live for drama,” Slayyyter declares on “Miss Belladonna,” the latest glimpse of her upcoming record. The synth dance anthem is seriously setting the standard for what fans are calling her best era yet. Bruno Major — “The Show Must Go On” One of the highlights from Bruno Major’s new album, Columbo, is “The Show Must Go On,” which finds him reflecting on the anxieties of performing along with hiding his emotions.