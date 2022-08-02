All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

With the release of Beyonce’s new album Renaissance, this has been an undeniably monumental week for pop music. The unveiling of Hayley Kiyoko’s stunning LP Panorama and Maggie Rogers’s long-awaited sophomore album Surrender only made it better. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

Beyonce — “Pure/Honey” It’s not easy to pick just one song from Renaissance to praise, especially when one of the most satisfying elements of the record is its sequencing. The songs all fit amazingly together. However, “Pure/Honey” is as infectious and badass as possible: “It should cost a billion to look this good / But she make it look easy like she got it,” she deadpans over a clubby beat. Rosalía — “Despecha” Somehow we were even blessed enough this week to get a new song from Rosalía, who released one of the biggest albums of this year, Motomami. Clearly, she never rests, and we’re lucky to get “Despecha,” a catchy anthem that proves she has nothing but bangers to churn out.

Tove Lo — “2 Die 4” Tove Lo’s new song “2 Die 4” starts with something of a wholesome pickup line: “You don’t look like in your photo / You’re prettier than that.” Along with the charming lyrics and mesmerizing vocals, the beat is the best part. It’s a great feel-good anthem for dancing, but also for feeling the emotional intensity. Rina Sawayama — “Hold The Girl” Every single one of Rina Sawayama’s singles from her forthcoming album Hold The Girl have been unpredictable in the best way, previewing a dynamic, exciting LP. This title track continues with this theme; it’s hypnotic and attention-grabbing, with Sawayama’s vocals sounding strong and unafraid while she sings about growing up.

Maggie Rogers — “Overdrive” After graduating from Harvard, rising pop star Maggie Rogers is persisting in dominating the music world. “Overdrive” is the opening track to Surrender, and it’s a lush, warm earworm that welcomes the listener into a place that’s bright and comfortable. Her vocals are sprawling and the emotion overflows. King Princess — “Let Us Die” King Princess’s new song “Let Us Die” from her forthcoming album Hold On Baby reflects on a complicated love: “Well, baby I’m starving / For your heart to soften / But pain makes me want you / Does that make me awful?” she sings, wondering aloud against a catchy rhythm.

Charli XCX — “Hot Girl” Since Charli XCX’s idiosyncratic pandemic album How I’m Feeling Now, her songs have been imbued with a menacing aura. So it’s no wonder why she has a song in the forthcoming horror movie Bodies Bodies Bodies. This track, “Hot Girl,” will definitely accentuate the film’s eerie texture with its ghostly bass and Charli’s fearless deadpan. Calvin Harris, Tinashe, Normani, Offset — “New To You” This unexpected collaboration Calvin Harris, Tinashe, Normani, and Offset for “New To You” continues with this year’s theme of a return of a disco atmosphere in songs. It’s an undoubtedly feel-good anthem with each performer adding to the exuberance.