All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

As a wise woman once said, “August slipped away like a moment in time.” Thankfully, despite the summer going by in a blink, the songs from this week can stick with you forever. There’s a wide-spanning range of genre influences to choose from, including a pop-country crossover, K-Pop, the return of not one but two former Disney stars, and so much more. Check out Uproxx’s Best New Pop roundup below.

Selena Gomez – “Single Soon” Selena Gomez returned to the joy of fans with “Single Soon.” Perfect for ushering in your hot girl era, the video finds the pop star breaking up with someone via a post-it note, channeling the chaotic Sex And The City moment, but with a better spin on it. Zach Bryan, Kacey Musgraves – “I Remember Everything” Zach Bryan brought on Kacey Musgraves for his emotional “I Remember Everything,” a standout from his new self-titled album. The two musicians offer differing perspectives in each of the verses, with Bryan coping by drinking and Musgraves reminiscing as their relationship comes to an end.

Miley Cyrus – “Used To Be Young” “Used To Be Young” is a powerful reflection from Miley Cyrus, who is looking back on her headline-making moments — especially with her 2013 album, Bangerz, turning ten this year. Next month, she’ll release an anniversary edition for it. But now, she is offering the fact that despite people thinking she used to be wild, she was just a young adult heading into life’s craziness. Blackpink – “The Girls” Blackpink is back in your area, as the popular band dropped “The Girls” for their first new song this year. “Live fast, we do it like that / And we don’t lie, we born to be mad / Better come right or never come back / Don’t mess with the girls,” they warn, showing both that they can be fun and tough.

Conan Gray – “Winner” “I wrote this song at 2 a.m. — everything at the piano just spilled out all at once,” Conan Gray shared about the heartbreaking “Winner” in a statement. “It was a moment where I finally felt like, ‘Fine. Great job. You did it. You hurt me more than anybody ever could hurt me.’ And it oddly felt nice.” Charlotte Cardin — “Someone I Could Love” Charlotte Cardin’s new album, 99 Nights, arrived this week. “Someone I Could Love” finds her taking a romantic spin in a song about an unexpected relationship that returned to her at a better time.

Ashnikko, Ethel Cain — “Dying Star” A highlight from Ashnikko’s new album, Weedkiller, is her collaboration with Ethel Cain titled “Dying Star.” The ballad closes out the record on a strong and hopeful note, as the two musicians both weave themes of the South and religion into their work — making it a fitting choice. Omar Apollo – “Ice Slippin” “’Ice Slippin’ is about reliving the thoughts I had passing through my mind the winter I came out to my family. Receiving cold judgment as opposed to the acceptance I felt I deserved,” Apollo said about his new release, where he struggled with a real-life situation. “This song is a reflection and reaction of all the emotions I had to face before and after I decided to leave the icy streets of Indiana.”