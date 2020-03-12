Jack Antonoff Attributes His Success As A Pop Producer To Taylor Swift

In the matter of a few years, Jack Anontoff went from one-third of pop-rock band Fun. to becoming a credited producer on the records of renowned artists Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Lorde, St. Vincent, and Carly Rae Jepsen. While Antonoff has his talent to thank for his large body of work, the producer also considers Taylor Swift a major source for his success.

In a recent interview for the New York Times, Antonoff chronicled his rise. The Times called him “one of the most prolific and in-demand musicians in American pop.” But the demand for his involvement didn’t happen overnight. Antonoff recalls Swift was the first major artist to recognize him as a producer. “Taylor’s the first person who let me produce a song,” Antonoff said. “Before Taylor, everyone said: ‘You’re not a producer.’ It took Taylor Swift to say: ‘I like the way this sounds.”

After working with Swift in 2015, Antonoff made use of his high profile connections in music. “Basically, I only work with my friends,” Antonoff said. “Also, they’re kind of my only friends at this point. I mean, I have my childhood friends. But your friends are who you spend your life with. I spend my life in the studio, with these people.”

Those friends include some pretty big artists. Last year alone, Antonoff co-produced and co-wrote a large portion of Swift’s record Lover. He also produced the Lana Del Rey’s acclaimed record Norman F*cking Rockwell, spent a good deal of time this summer working on the Dixie Chicks’ comeback record Gaslighter, co-wrote a song for Carly Rae Jepsen, and produced Kevin Abstract’s record, Arizona Baby.

Along with his kick start from Swift, Anontoff says his success comes from his dedication to producing albums as a whole: “In recent years, I’ve put all my energy into making albums,” he said. “That’s what I believe in. I’ve had hits, but I don’t want to get into sessions where I’m chasing a hit. Also, hits come and go. Great songs, great albums, last forever.”

Read Jack Anontoff’s full interview with the New York Times here.