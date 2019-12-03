All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

With the calendar marking the beginning of December, many pop musicians are beginning to get into the holiday spirit. Taylor Swift released the “Lover” remix fit for a wedding’s first dance, Kacey Musgraves debuted her latest Christmas soundtrack with a refreshing holiday tune, and Louis Tomlinson put forth an anthem that speaks to healing after parting ways with a serious relationship.

Taylor Swift — “Lover (First Dance Remix)” Taylor Swift released 18 tracks with her recent album Lover but decided to give fans one more. Inspired by her dazzling AMA performance as their Artist Of The Decade winner, the singer put forth a remix of her album’s title track. Bursting with a robust string section and jaunty piano chords, the remix plays up the track’s emotional sentiment. Aptly titled, Swift released the remix in anticipation that her fans will play it during their first dance at a wedding. Grimes — “My Name Is Dark” With pounding drums and dark guitar tones, Grimes‘ newest single off the forthcoming record, Miss Anthropocene, is her most melodic and rocked-out thus far. The brooding track is touched with themes of late-night insomnia and was written, produced, performed, and engineered by the singer herself.

Ozuna — “Fantasía” Latin pop superstar Ozuna released the buoyant track Fantasía with a high-production apocalyptic video. The singer’s signature pulsating beat can be heard throughout, layered with mixed vocals and apt rhythmic pauses. Louis Tomlinson — “Don’t Let It Break Your Heart” Emotionally-charged guitar chords open Louis Tomlinson’s latest track “Don’t Let It Break Your Heart.” The anthem speaks to moving on and finding comfort in a new routine after a serious relationship comes to an end.

Kacey Musgraves — “Glittery” Feat Troye Sivan Kacey Musgraves is giving Mariah Carey a run for her money as the new queen of Christmas. Within the soundtrack to her Amazon Prime special, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, is the sweet duet “Glittery.” Though it boasts touches of holiday spirit in the lyrics, the track is unlike your average Christmas ballad. The layered production and gentle guitar creates a tune that won’t get tiring at any time of the year. Ally Brooke — “No Good” Ally Brooke is breaking into her solo career after the disbandment of pop group Fifth Harmony with a slew of singles. With “No Good,” Brooke continues to hone her electro-pop niche. Boasting a funky bassline and clapping beat, Brooke’s soaring vocals melt with instrumentals to craft a distinctly dancefloor-ready track.

Lily Moore — “Better Than Me” Lily Moore’s soulful anthem “Better Than Me” layers springy piano with a rolling backbeat to craft a modern take on a piano lounge track. Moore’s textured vocals are reminiscent of a young Amy Winehouse while the track’s resounding production adds a contemporary spin. Camp Claude — “Dancing Alone” Warm guitar tones melt with over a hollow, popping beat to craft this ’90s grunge-inspired tune. The French trio envokes nostalgia through drawn-out vocals and driving chords on “Dancing Alone.” To celebrate the single’s release, the band even programmed an 8-bit video game to play alongside the track.