Billie Eilish has already reached so many milestones in her young life and this weekend brought another major one: On December 18, she turned 21 years old. To mark to occasion, she threw herself a big birthday bash and the stars were out in full force.

British Vogue notes that attending the celebration, hosted at The Edition in Hollywood, were Eilish’s boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Avril Lavigne, Euphoria‘s Barbie Ferreira, and Judas And The Black Messiah‘s Dominique Fishback. Per social media evidence, also present were Doja Cat, Eric Andre, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Khalid, Lauren Jauregui, Noah Cyrus, Raveena, Skylar Astin, Hailee Steinfeld, MLMA, Njomza, and Phem.

Furthermore, Eilish is also selling an exclusive bit of birthday merch for just 24 hours: a simple t-shirt that reads, “been a good girl for 21 years.”

Elsewhere, Eilish’s mother Maggie Baird also shared a touching message, writing on Instagram, “Happy Birthday darling Billie!! In so many ways you have lived more in twenty one years than most of us could imagine in a lifetime. You have worked incredibly hard, sacrificed so much and missed some of the milestones others get to experience easily. Through all of it you have stayed kind and thoughtful and so funny and hilarious. You have used your gifts, platform and money to make the world a better place and have given so much joy to your family and all who love you and I couldn’t love you more or be more in awe of the person you are. Happiest of birthdays to you and thank you for being such a shining light!!”

