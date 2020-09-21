This month, Billie Eilish has done all she can to get herself on the holiday wish lists of music fans everywhere this year. A couple weeks ago, she teamed up with Fender to introduce her own signature ukulele. Now, she’s back with perhaps the finest music merch 2020 has offered so far: Billie Eilish action figures.

A pair of new action figures (part of the “In Video” series) have found their way onto Eilish’s merch site, and one of them is based on her look in the “Bad Guy” video. The doll is 10.5 inches tall, “highly detailed,” and “fully articulated.” It features “a life-like head sculpt, rooted hair, real fabric signature yellow outfit, classic yellow tennis shoes and accessories,” and it comes in “a very eco-friendly, corrugated window box that transforms into a dioramic display.”

Then there’s the figure based on her “All The Good Girls Go To Hell” video. This one stands 6 inches in height, is “fully molded,” and features “18 points of articulation and comes with her 3 pivot point, back wings featured in the video.” Like the “Bad Guy” figure, this one also comes in a box that can be converted into a display.

Both dolls are expected to ship in ten weeks, so they should reach buyers in time to be the perfect holiday gift.

Get the “Bad Guy” figure here and the “All The Good Girls Go To Hell” figure here.