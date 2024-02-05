It’s February, which means it’s time for Billie Eilish’s annual Grammys win. At the 2024 Grammys on Sunday night, February 4, Eilish added two more, winning Song Of The Year and Best Song Written For Visual Media — both for “What Was I Made For?” — and bringing her career total to nine. Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus was finally recognized by the Recording Academy and won her first Grammys for “Flowers” (Best Pop Solo Performance, Record Of The Year).

The two bonded backstage over their big nights, as Eilish exclusively shared with ET.

“Not to blow up [Cyrus’] spot, but she was saying — she was asking me if I also feel when I get up on stage that I say the dumbest sh*t I could possibly say?” Eilish said. “Absolutely, 100 percent. She was like, ‘Why was I saying all that?'” Eilish added of their exchange, “Sorry, Miley, but I feel the same. I always get up there, and I just poop out of my mouth.”

It’s really endearing, if you can get over the visceral poop visual. And Eilish was similarly endearing when accepting Song Of The Year alongside Finneas, her brother and producer. Eilish was humbled to have won the award and gushed over her competitors in the category before saying, “I feel crazy right now. Damn, dude. Wow. I don’t even — I’m shocked out of my balls.”

Billie Eilish wins Song of the Year for "What Was I Made For?" at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/NZdjDHK4RJ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

Cyrus’ reactions were also genuine — and hilarious. Cyrus performed “Flowers” after nabbing Best Pop Solo Performance and couldn’t contain her joy. She ad-libbed throughout, even tossing in, “Started to cry, then remembered I just won my first Grammy!”

🚨| Taylor Swift cheering for Miley Cyrus celebrating her first GRAMMY during her performance of "Flowers" at the 2024 #GRAMMYs! pic.twitter.com/u9Wv7Rpu4p — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 5, 2024

Later, Cyrus accepted her second-ever Grammy — this time, for Record Of The Year.

“This award is amazing, but I really hope that it doesn’t change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday,” Cyrus said. “Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular, so please don’t think that this is important — even though it’s very important.”

Cyrus went on to thank a long list of people and concluded with, “I don’t think I forgot anyone, but I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!”