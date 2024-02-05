Doja Cat’s sartorial switch-ups have been the subject of much attention and discussion since her 2018 breakout thanks to her mischievous instincts and adventurous choices. The 2024 Grammys have been no exception; in fact, she ramped up the surprise factor by pulling up to the red carpet in a princess dress and her skin adorned with an astonished array of new tattoos — including one across her forehead, Post Malone-style (the two collaborated on Malone’s 2022 single “I Like You“). You can see a few photos below.

Doja Cat is fully inked for the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/GW17f2XDm0 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 5, 2024

Doja Cat is one of the artists looking forward to a win tonight and she’ll have a few opportunities to take home a golden gramophone. She’s nominated for three awards: Best Rap Song for “Attention,” Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Attention,” and Pop Solo Performance for “Paint The Town Red.” She’s had 19 nominations total, including Best New Artist, Record Of The Year for “Say So,” “Kiss Me More,” and “Woman,” and Album Of The Year for Planet Her. She won one award at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Kiss Me More.”

Funnily enough, Doja debuted her first tattoos at last year’s Grammys, showing them off ahead of the show and showing them off on the red carpet just weeks after trolling fans with a fake tattoo. Is her new collection of ink just as fake? I guess we’ll see at her next public appearance.