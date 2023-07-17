All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Billie Eilish with a gut punch of a Barbie movie song and Post Malone continue his singer-songwriter era. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?” While the upcoming Barbie movie appears to be full of colorful cheer, the advance trailers so far have indicated there’s some emotional depth at play, too. It appears part of that will come from Eilish’s song for the movie, a tender piano ballad that’ll tug on your plastic heartstrings. Post Malone — “Overdrive” Post Malone’s new album, Austin, is set to release before the end of the month, and so far, he’s made it clear that it’s more about pop/rock than hip-hop this go around. He further proves that with “Overdrive,” an introspective number on which he sings, “I spend my nights on overdrive / I live my life so uninspired / There ain’t no angels in this world / So I live my life on overdrive.”

PinkPantheress and Destroy Lonely — “Turn Your Phone Off” PinkPantheress has added Destroy Lonely to her expansive roster of collaborators for a new joint effort. “Turn Your Phone Off” is a rapid and jittery number, a love song through a modern lens: “I turned my phone off but your calls still came through / I reply when they do ’cause I want to chat to you,” PinkPantheress sings. JT — “No Bars” JT got clever on the new solo single “No Bars,” which sees her addressing both her time in prison and criticism over her lyrical abilities. This is far from the end of City Girls, which JT ensures by rapping, “It’s City Girl sh*t / Even when you think it ain’t City Girl sh*t / I’m a City Girl, b*tch.”

Quavo and Future — “Turn Yo Clic Up” ICYMI, there’s some beef between Future and Russell Wilson, which he reignited on the Quavo collaboration “Turn You Clic Up.” There’s no mistaking that Future is going after the NFL star when he says, “Big dawg status, bill hopper / I ball in his mall for my brothers / Goyard bag, tote the cutter / I got it out the field, f*ck Russell.” Jung Kook — “Seven” Feat. Latto It’s been mostly about the solo material for BTS members lately, with the latest output on that front being Jung Kook’s “Seven.” It’s not exactly a solo track, through, as he links up with Latto, who he called the “perfect fit” for the track.

Karol G — “S91” Karol G just dropped her new album, Mañana Será Bonito, a few months ago, but that’s not stopping her from a quick return with fresh material. Last week, she dropped “S91,” which alludes to the Psalms 91 verse of the Bible and sees her strongly coming back from heartbreak. Troye Sivan — “Rush” Troye Sivan launched the promotional cycle for a new album, Something To Give Each Other, last week. He exploded out of the gate with “Rush,” a club-ready summer anthem that’s causing a bit of a stir online.