Billie Eilish’s 2019 debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was a major hit, topping the charts in multiple countries for multiple weeks. That’s a tough act to follow, but so far, she’s doing it with her latest, Happier Than Ever. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, then followed it up with a second week on top. Now, the album’s No. 1 run continues: On the Billboard 200 chart dated August 28, Happier Than Ever is once again on top for a third week.

With its third week at No. 1, Happier Than Ever ties the chart-topping reign of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which spent three non-consecutive weeks on top, on the charts dated April 13, May 4, June 8, 2019. Happier Than Ever is just the second album of 2021 to spend its first three weeks at No. 1, after Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album. It’s the first album by a woman to do so since Taylor Swift’s Folklore spent its first six weeks at No. 1 in 2020.

Elsewhere on the chart, Doja Cat’s Planet Her rose from No. 5 to 2, its previous high mark. As for this week’s highest debut, that honor belongs to Dan And Shay’s Good Things, which debuted at No. 6.