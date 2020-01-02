Billie Eilish Has Partnered With H&M For A New Sustainably Sourced Merch Line

Along with the supreme quality of her music and the passionate fan base she has earned for herself over the past couple years, one of the biggest takeaways about Billie Eilish is her idiosyncratic sense of style. Her affinity for baggy, oversized clothes has helped popularize the look, and now she is teaming up with H&M to give her fans what they want: a new merch collection that gives them the chance to dress like she does.

H&M describes the collection — which is available in stores and online beginning today — as featuring “long, boxy t-shirts, oversized hoodies, sweatshirt dresses and joggers in a color palette of cream, black, pale green and pops of neon green.” Also, the clothes have “been made from materials sourced in a more sustainable way.”

Emily Bjorkheim, H&M’s Head Of Design Divided, said of the collection: “We’re super excited about this merch collection drop. Billie Eilish is obviously an inspiring artist but also someone a lot of people around the world admire for her personal style and empowering way of expressing her values. We want to enable her fans to step into her world and feel empowered to freely express their style as well.”

Meanwhile, Eilish recently wrapped up her 2019 by joining James Corden for an installment of “Carpool Karaoke.”