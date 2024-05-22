Billie Eilish’s new album Hit Me Hard And Soft has been out for a few days now, and “L’Amour De Ma Vie” is already a fan favorite. Like is the case a couple of times on the album, there’s a beat switch partway through, with the track transforming from a lush, mid-tempo number to a more in-your-face, electronic-influenced, club-ready banger. Now, Eilish has decided to flesh the latter part of the track out into its own thing, which she has dubbed “L’Amour De Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit).”

Interestingly, the “extended” version of the song is technically shorter than the original: “L’Amour De Ma Vie” clocks in at 5-and-a-half minutes while the “extended” edit is a minute shorter than that. This is because the edit just includes a longer version of the song’s second half, instead of extended it and appending it to the original song.

Notably, the song contains a bunch of new lyrics, including an outro that some believe is about Jesse Rutherford (via Genius): “It’s not that complicated (I couldn’t tell, I couldn’t see) / I wasn’t satiated (You weren’t around, I was alone) / You weren’t that bad, just lazy (You never once took care of me) / Too self-obsessed to save me / It’s not that complicated / I wasn’t satiated / You’re looking older lately / Dating another baby (‘Nother baby).”

Listen to “L’Amour De Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit)” above.