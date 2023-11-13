Billie Eilish Said She Was ‘Flattered’ By Lil Yachty Rapping About Her ‘Big Tits’ On Drake’s Album

After previously acknowledging Lil Yachty’s questionable lyrics about her, Billie Eilish finally let the public know how she felt about the rapper referencing her “big tits” on Drake’s new album.

On Drake’s “Another Late Night,” Lil Yachty raps, “She had big tits like Billie Eilish, but she couldn’t sing.” And while some fans were offended on her behalf, it doesn’t look like the singer is sweating it.

In a new interview with Variety, Eilish brushed off any appearance of offense at the tongue-in-cheek lyrics. “I think it’s fun!” she said. “I’m flattered! Yachty is my friend. Drake is my friend. It’s a joke. I do have big tits. I love it.”

The probable reason for the minor controversy is that Eilish has previously acknowledged in interviews that the attention she gets for her body can sometimes make her feel uncomfortable. In 2019, she explained that she wears baggy clothes to avoid such scrutiny, but in more recent years, she’s grown more comfortable dressing more traditionally feminine (for which she still received judgmental comments).

She addressed this in Variety as well, saying, “I have big boobs. I’ve had big boobs since I was nine years old, and that’s just the way I am. That’s how I look. You wear something that’s at all revealing, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, but you didn’t want people to sexualize you?’” She scoffs and answers the trolls: “You can suck my ass! I’m literally a being that is sexual sometimes. F*ck you!”