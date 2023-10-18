Billie Eilish can be self-deprecating. Last week, the singer and Finneas, her brother and closest collaborator, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to call “Bad Guy” “objectively…like, the stupidest song in the world.” (Agree to disagree.) Annually, she sits down for the “Same Interview” with Vanity Fair to reflect upon and occasionally poke fun at past versions of herself. That said, Eilish won’t stand for unsolicited slights from other people.

Lil Yachty is the featured artist on “Another Late Night” from Drake’s newly No. 1 For All The Dogs album. Within his verse, he crassly raps, “I let her go, she fine as hell but baby wasn’t stylish / She had big t*ts like Billie Eilish, but she couldn’t sing (Drip).”

On Wednesday, October 18, Eilish posted an Instagram carousel to remind everyone that nothing gets by her. The second of 10 photos is a screenshot of Yachty’s bar about her. The carousel also revealed a gigantic back tattoo, running from the nape of her neck clear down to her lower back.

Eilish’s spontaneous Instagram candids will have to satisfy her fans for now, as she recently confirmed on Westwood One’s The Cookout that “there is no documentary” in her immediate plans, though she left the door open for one “someday.”