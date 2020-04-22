As the quarantine drags on, Billie Eilish is continuing to do all she can to both keep fans entertained and support a good cause. The singer has performed sets on a number of livestreams, including the recent Lady Gaga-curated Together At Home benefit concert. Now, the singer is partnering with Verizon to perform a virtual set and support local businesses.

Verizon tapped Eilish to lend her vocals as part of their Pay It Forward livestream series. The series allows artists to spotlight and raise funds for local businesses. Viewers are encouraged to offer their support by ordering items and meals online, buying a gift card, or donating directly to the business of Eilish’s choosing.

In a statement, Eilish said she’s “honored” to be able to support small businesses through the charitable livestream. “Small businesses are a crucial part of our community, and it is so important that we support them during this crisis,” Eilish said. “I am honored to be able to call attention to these local businesses, who have made an impact on my life, and are trying to make the world a better place.”

Ahead of the livestream, Eilish said she is actually finding joy in the mandated quarantine. In a recent interview, Eilish said she has been enjoying the opportunity to take a break from work:

“It sounds so introverted and lonerish, but I’ve been really enjoying being alone, you know, and that’s like, the rest of my life is like that, which is totally fine. I just have to be aware of it. But it’s been nice. I don’t know, I feel like everybody on the internet has been talking about like, they’ve been on FaceTime all day long with their friends, and I kind of have this feeling of like, I love my friends, I can’t wait to see them, I do miss them a lot, but at the same time I’m like, I don’t know, I’m good. I’m good being alone, I like being alone. […] I haven’t had this time off since like I was like 12, so yeah, it’s crazy.”

Verizon’s Pay It Forward livestream session with Eilish takes place 4/22 at 8 p.m. EDT. Watch it here.