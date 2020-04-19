Getty Image
Billie Eillish Covered Bobby Hebb's 'Sunny' For Together At Home's Livestream Festival

One of the biggest musical moments of 2020 came when Billie Eilish completed a big four sweep at this past January’s Grammy Awards. Together with her brother and producer Finneas, Eilish left with 11 awards altogether, including wins for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Showcasing their wonderful chemistry once again, Billie and Finneas shared a soothing performance from the comfort of their quarantine as a part of the One World: Together At Home festival.

Performing Bobby Hebb’s “Sunny,” Billie shared her reasoning behind her song choice before she began the performance.

“I love this song, it always warmed my heart, it made me feel good and wanted to make you guys feel good,” she said. Billie and Finneas performed for a little over two minutes as he sat by her side and played the piano. Concluding their performance, Billie thanked those who were watching before the camera moved on to the next performance.

During the two-hour special, Lady Gaga and Lizzo delivered covers of Nat King Cole’s “Smile” and Aretha Franklin’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” while Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes performed a duet of Louis Armstrong’s “What A Wonderful World.” Among the many other performances from the night, Taylor Swift took to her recent album Lover to perform “Soon You’ll Get Better.”

